West Virginia airport reopened after cargo plane crash
A runway at a West Virginia airport reopened Saturday after a propeller plane carrying UPS cargo crashed, killing the pilot and co-pilot. Mike Plante, a spokesman at Yeager Airport in Charleston, said in a statement that National Transportation Safety Board investigators released the runway for reopening on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,339
|Threesome
|1 hr
|Gregg
|4
|Manny E
|2 hr
|Help
|2
|Big Media Secret
|Sat
|Notice
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Phoenix97
|2,618
|Calling all Christians in KY
|Sat
|Pikeville Parent
|155
|Sick
|Sat
|Forward Observer
|57
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC