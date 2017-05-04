West Virginia airport reopened after ...

West Virginia airport reopened after cargo plane crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WWSB

A runway at a West Virginia airport reopened Saturday after a propeller plane carrying UPS cargo crashed, killing the pilot and co-pilot. Mike Plante, a spokesman at Yeager Airport in Charleston, said in a statement that National Transportation Safety Board investigators released the runway for reopening on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 min _FLATLINE-------- 9,339
Threesome 1 hr Gregg 4
Manny E 2 hr Help 2
Big Media Secret Sat Notice 8
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Sat Phoenix97 2,618
Calling all Christians in KY Sat Pikeville Parent 155
Sick Sat Forward Observer 57
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC