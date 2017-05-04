West Louisville to host inaugural Urban Festival
The Screaming Eagles Derby Drag Race and Block Party will now be held at the Ohio Valley Raceway in southwestern Louisville. With the event moving south, those in the West End said they will be holding a new event called the Louisville Urban Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin stevens
|30 min
|Limduul
|2
|ashley compton (Aug '08)
|37 min
|Limduul
|3
|Sick
|51 min
|Horndog With Values
|53
|Calling all Christians in KY
|1 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|83
|Ashley Claxton anyone know her
|6 hr
|Neno1966
|2
|Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Phil
|16
|Brittany Harris
|Wed
|Heather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC