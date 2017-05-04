West Louisville to host inaugural Urb...

West Louisville to host inaugural Urban Festival

The Screaming Eagles Derby Drag Race and Block Party will now be held at the Ohio Valley Raceway in southwestern Louisville. With the event moving south, those in the West End said they will be holding a new event called the Louisville Urban Festival.

