WAVE 3 News partners with Alpha Media to provide weather, news on 5 Louisville radio stations
You can now hear weather updates from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team and WAVE 3 News headlines seven days a week on all five Alpha Media radio stations in Louisville - 99.7 WDJX, 102.3 The Max, G105.1, B96.5 and Magic 101.3. WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned will keep radio listeners well-informed with his Earliest Alerts and during severe weather coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Bewildered
|15
|Calling all Christians in KY
|6 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|70
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,312
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Filth N Fury
|2,612
|what is transexual
|8 hr
|Jenny
|21
|Fire LMPD Chief & Fisher should resign
|9 hr
|Right Wing
|2
|Louisville caregiver accused of stealing $76,00... (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|For Real
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC