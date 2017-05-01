WAVE 3 News partners with Alpha Media to provide weather, news on 5 Louisville radio stations

You can now hear weather updates from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team and WAVE 3 News headlines seven days a week on all five Alpha Media radio stations in Louisville - 99.7 WDJX, 102.3 The Max, G105.1, B96.5 and Magic 101.3. WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned will keep radio listeners well-informed with his Earliest Alerts and during severe weather coverage.

