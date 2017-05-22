VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murder 'unacceptable'; pledges to announce solutions
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is speaking out about the murder of a 7-year-old boy Sunday night -- and he's pledging to do something about it. "We've got a huge cultural problem here in Kentucky -- we truly do -- and in America, for that matter," Bevin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|46 min
|sharonrimmpa
|9,513
|worst ghetto in Louisville (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|YoungLotto502
|83
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,642
|song title game
|5 hr
|play along
|20
|Feed Me On the Couch
|8 hr
|Daddy
|16
|Doris Campagna Wrote Her Book
|11 hr
|Callahan
|7
|Chriztian h vause at cardinal aluminum
|11 hr
|Sara rijone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC