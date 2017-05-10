Victim speaks out after allegedly being robbed by Louisville suspect targeting bingo players
Several of the victims were at Bingo City at Breckenridge, located at 3441 Breckenridge Lane. When they finished their games, they came out to the parking lot, got into their cars and -- according to police -- were followed home by 28-year-old Tori Brown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men, women, other. I need to know if I should a...
|2 hr
|Anon
|2
|gays/bisexuals (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Needsthat18
|18
|chris vause ( christian hunter vause) nephew of...
|7 hr
|kayla burns
|1
|cardinal aluminum preston hwy. christian vause (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|kayla burns
|2
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Sharlene45
|9,423
|Threesome
|9 hr
|Discussed
|8
|Obama care architect
|11 hr
|Andrew
|13
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC