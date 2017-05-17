United Express flight from Toronto makes unscheduled landing in Louisville, blows tire
A United Express flight from Toronto blew a tire during an unscheduled landing at Louisville International Airport Thursday morning after an in-flight mechanical issue, a spokeswoman for Louisville Regional Airport Authority said. Airport Authority spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin said the plane is disabled on the west runway, which is now closed.
