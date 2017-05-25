Two arrested for drugs, fleeing police in Louisville
Louisville Metro Police officers observed a 2001 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kendrick R. Elliott traveling down the wrong side of West Cardinal Boulevard on Thursday, according to an arrest report. Officers said they were almost struck by Elliott when he refused to stop.
