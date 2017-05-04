Tropicana hosting job fair this weekend
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Tropicana's Conference Center on Riverside Drive. We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend.
