Tropicana hosting job fair this weekend

Tropicana hosting job fair this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Tropicana's Conference Center on Riverside Drive. We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calling all Christians in KY 9 min Pikeville Parent 132
Sick 19 min Forward Observer 57
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr sharonrimmpa 9,317
Trey Moss 6 hr Jamie Dundee 4
Big Media Secret 12 hr Andrew 5
Poll Any Good Adult Theaters for Couples in Louisvil... (Nov '12) 13 hr justfun 22
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 20 hr Starr 2,615
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC