Traffic 41 mins ago 9:33 p.m.I-64 lane closures at the Snyder extended through May 22

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of an extended lane closure on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County. Due to unforeseen circumstances and rain over the weekend, the concrete repairs on I-64 East at the bridge over Tucker Station Road will not be completed by Monday morning.

