Traffic 41 mins ago 9:33 p.m.I-64 lane closures at the Snyder extended through May 22
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of an extended lane closure on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County. Due to unforeseen circumstances and rain over the weekend, the concrete repairs on I-64 East at the bridge over Tucker Station Road will not be completed by Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|song title game
|42 min
|Doobie Time
|19
|Feed Me On the Couch
|2 hr
|Daddy
|16
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|texas pete
|9,509
|Doris Campagna Wrote Her Book
|5 hr
|Callahan
|7
|Chriztian h vause at cardinal aluminum
|5 hr
|Sara rijone
|1
|Chris vause from cardinal aluminum on preston hwy
|5 hr
|Sara rijone
|1
|Discreet affair
|8 hr
|Anon
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC