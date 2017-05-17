Toll bridge drivers upset, get late n...

Toll bridge drivers upset, get late notices after paying tolls

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY Some people using the new toll bridges are getting late notices with added fees even though they've paid the toll. "There is no reason somebody should not have received a first notice," Peterson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Phoenix97 2,634
song title game 2 hr Doobie Time 14
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 2 hr Doobie Time 9,501
Trump took money from 7 hr Anon 2
Big Media Secret 7 hr Anon 33
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 14 hr Orphan1948 124
Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila 16 hr I Agree 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC