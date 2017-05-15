The411 43 mins ago 3:48 p.m.Gospel artist Kirk Franklin will perform in West Louisville in hopes ofa
With so much going on in our community from violence to economic disparity, people are looking for a ray of hope and inspiration. On Saturday, May 20, at 6:00 pm, GAB Productions and WLOU 104.7 FM present "An Evening with Kirk Franklin Live".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|not
|2,629
|song title game
|5 hr
|play along
|7
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Doobie Time
|9,487
|Calling all Christians in KY
|6 hr
|CCS5
|162
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Firefall
|1,925
|Brown recluse spiders
|8 hr
|Eric-Davis
|1
|Big Media Secret
|10 hr
|Andrew
|20
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC