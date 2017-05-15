The411 43 mins ago 3:48 p.m.Gospel ar...

The411 43 mins ago 3:48 p.m.Gospel artist Kirk Franklin will perform in West Louisville in hopes ofa

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

With so much going on in our community from violence to economic disparity, people are looking for a ray of hope and inspiration. On Saturday, May 20, at 6:00 pm, GAB Productions and WLOU 104.7 FM present "An Evening with Kirk Franklin Live".

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr not 2,629
song title game 5 hr play along 7
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 6 hr Doobie Time 9,487
Calling all Christians in KY 6 hr CCS5 162
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 7 hr Firefall 1,925
Brown recluse spiders 8 hr Eric-Davis 1
Big Media Secret 10 hr Andrew 20
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at May 16 at 12:18AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC