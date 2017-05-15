The Chris Robinson Brotherhood to release third album in 12 months
It's almost too hard to handle how prolific former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson 's current band The Chris Robinson Brotherhood is. The psychedelic roots-rock outfit has announced plans release its third studio album in less than a year.
