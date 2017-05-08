Test anxiety relief goes to the dogs in Louisville Read Story Chris Williams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. A Jefferson County Public School student was concerned that test anxiety was getting the best of her classmates, her idea is going to the dogs and getting praise from her principal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|-Der Fuehrer-
|9,345
|different manny eguia (May '15)
|4 hr
|Help
|11
|Threesome
|5 hr
|Couple2017
|7
|Manny E
|13 hr
|Help
|2
|Big Media Secret
|Sat
|Notice
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Phoenix97
|2,618
|Calling all Christians in KY
|May 6
|Pikeville Parent
|155
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC