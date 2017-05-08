Suspects in murder of man found on Be...

Suspects in murder of man found on Bearcamp Road return to Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Cambron's body was found on Bearcamp Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest on April 22. The Jefferson County Coroner determined Cambron died from incise wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Media Secret 21 min Andrew 9
looking for amazon employee 1 hr lettingyouknow40324 3
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,346
News Police investigating shooting in Oldham County (Jun '09) 7 hr texanroper 9
Obama care architect 7 hr Juicy 5
different manny eguia (May '15) 13 hr Help 11
Threesome 15 hr Couple2017 7
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC