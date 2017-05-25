Suspect shot by Clark County officer ...

Suspect shot by Clark County officer before leading police on chase near downtown Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A chase ended Thursday night near Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a police officer shot a man in Sellersburg. A chase ended Thursday night near Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after a police officer shot a man in Sellersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump better be glad 11 min Aweful Leaders in... 4
Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12) 2 hr Glen 45
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr Phoenix97 2,650
Trey Moss 5 hr WUT 5
Billy Ray Cyrus Concert 7 hr Billy ray cyrus ... 1
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 10 hr Really 471
christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu... 16 hr Anon 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC