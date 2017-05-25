Suspect shot by Clark County officer ...

Suspect shot by Clark County officer before leading police on chase into downtown Louisville

A police chase ended Thursday night near Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville after an officer shot a man in Sellersburg. A Clark County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a welfare check at the Dollar General in Sellersburg, where a woman reported that she thought she was being followed by her former boyfriend or husband.

