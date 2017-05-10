Suspect in Shively murder arraigned
Scott Patrick Kennedy, 49, was arrested after leading officers from Shively and Louisville on a chase from the Churchill Downs area to the Lincoln Bridge. Shively police said Kennedy shot Michael Bosse once in the stomach during an argument at a boarding house in the 1700 block of Noble Place where both men lived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
