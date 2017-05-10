Standout Lowell High grad dies in plane crash
A pilot who died in a West Virginia propeller plane crash last week was a Lowell High School graduate and Carney medalist. Anh K. Ho, 31, a 2004 LHS graduate, was one of two pilots killed May 5 when the Air Cargo Carriers plane they were operating made a hard landing at Charleston's Yeager Airport and went off the edge of a steep, wooded hillside, according to ABC News.
