Small Louisville bookstore gets big boost after celebrity tweet
Shea Serrano is a sports writer for 'The Ringer.' He tweeted at his followers, telling them to order a thousand books from Carmichael's bookstore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
