Postel: KentuckyOne sell-off plan "a real problem" for University of Louisville

The University of Louisville shouldn't rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L's School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday. At the same time, Postel said it would be "very rational" for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to also look at buying Jewish instead of following through with its plan to spend $1 billion building a new VA Medical Center in the east Louisville suburbs.

