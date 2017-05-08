POLICE: Man accused of stealing car d...

POLICE: Man accused of stealing car dies after individuals confront him Read Story WHAS11.com Staff

7 hrs ago

LOUISVILLE The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a male victim tried to steal a car in the 10800 block of Grafton Hall on May 8 before 11:30 p.m. The victim died after two individuals confronted him. Police said according to the individuals, once they confronted the man accused of taking their car the man became physical.

