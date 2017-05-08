POLICE: Man accused of stealing car dies after individuals confront him Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
LOUISVILLE The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a male victim tried to steal a car in the 10800 block of Grafton Hall on May 8 before 11:30 p.m. The victim died after two individuals confronted him. Police said according to the individuals, once they confronted the man accused of taking their car the man became physical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calling all Christians in KY
|27 min
|Pikeville Parent
|159
|scott childress
|48 min
|Sns141
|3
|Manny E
|5 hr
|Help
|3
|Big Media Secret
|6 hr
|Steve
|10
|What happened to Darnell W
|6 hr
|Steve
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|sharonrimmpa
|9,376
|looking for amazon employee
|11 hr
|Steve
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC