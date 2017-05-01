POLICE: Louisville woman left crash that left several people seriously hurt
Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman authorities say left the scene of a crash that left several people seriously injured. An official police report states that Gardner left the scene of a crash that happened on West Broadway on May 8, 2016.
