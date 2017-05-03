POLICE: Colorado man arrested in Louisville with 65 pounds of high-grade marijuana, worth $65,000
Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Colorado man authorities say was caught with 65 pounds of high-grade marijuana with a street value of $65,000. Giron Joao, 26, was arrested Tuesday in the 700 block of West Ormsby Avenue, near South 7th Street, in Old Louisville.
