POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes
There are 1 comment on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from 8 hrs ago, titled POLICE: 50-year-old Louisville man tried to meet minor at Jefferson Mall for sexual purposes. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:
A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he solicited an undercover officer online, thinking that officer was a 14-year-old girl. According to an arrest report, the arrest came as a result of an investigation conducted by the Louisville Metro Police Crimes Against Children Unit.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
|
United States
|
#1 7 hrs ago
OMG this is hot!!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feed Me On the Couch
|4 hr
|Daddy
|18
|Louisville Music Thread (Dec '14)
|5 hr
|Doobie Time
|7
|confederate scum
|6 hr
|yankee
|1
|song title game
|7 hr
|Doobie Time
|28
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Doobie Time
|9,523
|christian vause ( chris vause) hunting ground c... (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|America the Dumb
|5
|Any Prostitutes in Louisville (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|Frankjp63
|21
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC