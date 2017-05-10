Pitino: Louisville unlikely to add another player if Adel returns
Despite all the offseason talk surrounding potential roster additions and "contingency plans" for Donovan Mitchell leaving, Rick Pitino says it looks like Louisville won't be adding any more new faces for 2017-18. In an interview with Terry Meiners on 840-WHAS on Tuesday, Pitino stated that despite having one scholarship available, the current plan is to hang onto it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chris vause ( christian hunter vause) nephew of...
|2 hr
|kayla burns
|1
|cardinal aluminum preston hwy. christian vause (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|kayla burns
|2
|Men, women, other. I need to know if I should a...
|3 hr
|ManWithAPlan502
|1
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Sharlene45
|9,423
|Threesome
|5 hr
|Discussed
|8
|Obama care architect
|7 hr
|Andrew
|13
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Joe Smith
|2,619
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC