Pitino: Louisville unlikely to add another player if Adel returns

12 hrs ago

Despite all the offseason talk surrounding potential roster additions and "contingency plans" for Donovan Mitchell leaving, Rick Pitino says it looks like Louisville won't be adding any more new faces for 2017-18. In an interview with Terry Meiners on 840-WHAS on Tuesday, Pitino stated that despite having one scholarship available, the current plan is to hang onto it.

