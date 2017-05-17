Our favorite Louisville albums so far

5 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

Well, we expected to have just nine or 10 local albums for this feature, but we easily upped it to 12 and still had to leave out a handful we wanted to include. We're only a little over four months into the year, and the quality and quantity of records coming out of Louisville right now is outstanding - from melancholy folk, to atmospheric rock, to sharp hip-hop, to moody post-punk, to numerous other points of the genre map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

