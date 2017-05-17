Our favorite Louisville albums so far
Well, we expected to have just nine or 10 local albums for this feature, but we easily upped it to 12 and still had to leave out a handful we wanted to include. We're only a little over four months into the year, and the quality and quantity of records coming out of Louisville right now is outstanding - from melancholy folk, to atmospheric rock, to sharp hip-hop, to moody post-punk, to numerous other points of the genre map.
