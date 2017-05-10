No Greater Love: Historic Rescue Taking Place in Louisville, KY
"Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one's life for his friends" Contact: Rev. Rusty Lee Thomas, 254-715-3134; Pastor Joseph Spurgeon, 304-544-3841 LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- A historic event is in progress at the EMW Women's Clinic in Louisville, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|23 min
|unreals_dad
|9,442
|Drugs in the city
|3 hr
|Lmpd
|21
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Andrew
|2,625
|Shar-Pei Puppies (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|Lesa
|16
|Slumlord of Lou,Ky (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|Lesa
|61
|gays/bisexuals (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|lick lick lick
|20
|club x (Jul '13)
|21 hr
|Tree
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC