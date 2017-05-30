News 57 mins ago 1:34 p.m.Reigning Miss America Savvy Shields wouldn't miss an all-tiara kick-off
Savvy Shields, Miss America 2017, is in Louisville for an all-tiara kick-off to Kentucky pageant weekend. She joins GDL with Ashley Miller Anderson from the Miss Kentucky's Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program to talk about Kentucky pageants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
