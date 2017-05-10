News 33 mins ago 5:40 p.m.2 killed in small plane crash in southern Kentucky

News 33 mins ago 5:40 p.m.2 killed in...

2 killed in small plane crash in southern Kentucky

Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham said Saturday that the remains of the pilot and passenger have been sent to Louisville for autopsies. There were no survivors.

