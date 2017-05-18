Mesa E175 near Louisville on May 18th 2017, hydraulic failure, all main tyres burst on landing

A Mesa Airlines Embraer ERJ-175 on behalf of United, registration N88325 performing flight YV-6073/UA-6073 from Toronto,ON to Houston Intercontinental,TX with 77 people on board, was enroute at FL340 about 100nm northwest of Louisville,KY when the crew received indication of a hydraulic failure. The aircraft diverted to Louisville and landed on runway 17R about 30 minutes after leaving FL340, however, all four main tyres deflated during roll out and the aircraft was disabled on the runway.

