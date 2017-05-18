Mesa E175 near Louisville on May 18th...

Mesa E175 near Louisville on May 18th 2017, hydraulic failure, all main tyres burst on landing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A Mesa Airlines Embraer ERJ-175 on behalf of United, registration N88325 performing flight YV-6073/UA-6073 from Toronto,ON to Houston Intercontinental,TX with 77 people on board, was enroute at FL340 about 100nm northwest of Louisville,KY when the crew received indication of a hydraulic failure. The aircraft diverted to Louisville and landed on runway 17R about 30 minutes after leaving FL340, however, all four main tyres deflated during roll out and the aircraft was disabled on the runway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scottsburg Indiana topix please read 8 hr Pot leaf 1
blacks and murder (May '12) 9 hr PeepersAtLarge 21
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 9 hr PeepersAtLarge 37
Feed Me On the Couch 9 hr Daddy 15
Drug dealer red 10 hr PeepersAtLarge 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 10 hr Tim Evans 2,637
Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila 10 hr Adam 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC