Mark Alstork will visit Louisville May 17th
By now, most Louisville fans are familiar with the name Mark Alstork. Alstork, a graduate transfer from Wright State, has elected to play his final season of college eligibility elsewhere, and the Cardinals are a potential landing spot for the guard.
