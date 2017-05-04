Man who hit and killed LMPD officer drove 78 mph, drunk, through west Louisville, police say
The reports say the man indicted for the murder of Officer Nick Rodman was drunk, on drugs and was driving nearly 80 miles an hour in west Louisville at the time of impact. The report says Wathaniel Woods, 37, had a blood alcohol content of .26, more than three times the legal limit, and had cocaine and opium in his blood system.
