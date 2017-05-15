Man charged with violent attack on restaurant employee
A woman leaving her job at a restaurant in the Douglass Loop area was assaulted by a man while walking to her car. The assault happened just after 1 a.m. May 13 as the woman was leaving Diorio's Restaurant at 2216 Dundee Rd. Louisville Metro police said Antwon S. Vanmeter, 33, of Louisville, walked up to the woman an asked her where she was going.
