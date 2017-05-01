Man charged with defacing LMPD headquarters
A swastika was found drawn on LMPD headquarters on Friday night, April 28. Jacob L. Wallace, 30, of Louisville, was arrested the next morning on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
