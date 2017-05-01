Man charged with defacing LMPD headqu...

Man charged with defacing LMPD headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A swastika was found drawn on LMPD headquarters on Friday night, April 28. Jacob L. Wallace, 30, of Louisville, was arrested the next morning on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homewrecker 31 min Bharris 1
what is transexual 1 hr Aunt T Histimine 22
Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16) 8 hr Bewildered 15
Calling all Christians in KY 11 hr Pikeville Parent 70
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 11 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,312
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 11 hr Filth N Fury 2,612
Fire LMPD Chief & Fisher should resign 14 hr Right Wing 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,031 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC