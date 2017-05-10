Louisville's newest riverboat to be r...

Louisville's newest riverboat to be re-christened in early summer

According to a news release, the Georgia Queen will be re-christened the Mary M. Miller in in honor of the first woman in the United States to receive a steamboat master's license. Captain Miller, who paved the way for women to become masters and pilots in the steamboat industry, was born in Louisville in 1846.

