Louisville's newest riverboat to be re-christened in early summer
According to a news release, the Georgia Queen will be re-christened the Mary M. Miller in in honor of the first woman in the United States to receive a steamboat master's license. Captain Miller, who paved the way for women to become masters and pilots in the steamboat industry, was born in Louisville in 1846.
