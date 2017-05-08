Louisville teenager killed in car cra...

Louisville teenager killed in car crash in Michigan over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday near Grand Ledge, Mich., and according to WILX-10 TV in Lansing , the victims were identified as Antoine Nkunzimana, 18, of Louisville and Abdou Uwineza, 22, of Grand Rapids. Sgt. Dan Spitzley of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office told WDRB on Tuesday that Nkunzimana and Uwineza were two of six people inside a Dodge Caliber that ran a stop sign and struck another SUV that was occupied with four people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 3 min sharonrimmpa 9,389
Obama care architect 1 hr Steve 9
What happened to Darnell W 1 hr Steve 5
spread the word. lets post 8 hr IWANTYOU03322 1
Friend 10 hr Shay 1
Calling all Christians in KY 12 hr Pikeville Parent 159
scott childress 12 hr Sns141 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC