Louisville teenager killed in car crash in Michigan over the weekend

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday near Grand Ledge, Mich., and according to WILX-10 TV in Lansing , the victims were identified as Antoine Nkunzimana, 18, of Louisville and Abdou Uwineza, 22, of Grand Rapids. Sgt. Dan Spitzley of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office told WDRB on Tuesday that Nkunzimana and Uwineza were two of six people inside a Dodge Caliber that ran a stop sign and struck another SUV that was occupied with four people.

