Louisville teen shot, killed in Lexin...

Louisville teen shot, killed in Lexington

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Officers were called to the Campus View Condominiums around 3:30 Monday afternoon where they found Jenkins in the parking lot. Jenkins was rushed to the hospital, but later died of his injures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 hr Jeff 2,647
Bluegrass Secrets 7 hr Also Curious 2
song title game 10 hr Politically Incor... 26
News Woman injured in hit-and-run on Taylorsville Ro... 10 hr Politically Incor... 1
Classic muscle(berry Blvd) Chris nezer mike nezer (Jul '16) 12 hr Iron Horseman 17
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 13 hr Sharlene45 9,522
kimberly hurtt-caswell (Jul '10) 14 hr Kimberly a caswell 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC