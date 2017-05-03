Louisville smoking ban creates exempt...

Louisville smoking ban creates exemptions for e-cigs, changes for hookah

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The Louisville Metro Community Affairs, Housing, Health and Education Committee passed the ordinance by a vote of 4-1 on Wednesday amending the ban. Part of the ordinance would allow customers to sample products or vape inside electronic cigarette stores, as long as no tobacco is involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calling all Christians in KY 22 min ANTITHEIST 80
Ashley Claxton anyone know her 2 hr Neno1966 2
Carla Rushing, I want to hire you, please respond! (Aug '16) Wed Phil 16
Brittany Harris Wed Heather 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... Wed BHM5267 4
Homewrecker Wed Mike 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Tue Andrew 2,614
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC