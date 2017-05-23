Louisville parks rank low among other...

Louisville parks rank low among other U.S. city parks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Trust for Public Land has released the 2017 ParkScore Index, rating park systems in the top 100 largest cities, and Louisville didn't place well on the list. Louisville parks ranked 96th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu... 3 hr Sara rijone 2
christian vause ( chris vause) hunting ground c... (Jun '16) 3 hr Sara rijone 4
looking for a good clean woman 4 hr ThomasA 3
Doris Campagna Wrote Her Book 10 hr Stalkerdoris 10
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 21 hr for Listen 2,648
song title game Tue Politically Incor... 26
News Woman injured in hit-and-run on Taylorsville Ro... Tue Politically Incor... 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC