Louisville parks rank low among other U.S. city parks
The Trust for Public Land has released the 2017 ParkScore Index, rating park systems in the top 100 largest cities, and Louisville didn't place well on the list. Louisville parks ranked 96th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu...
|3 hr
|Sara rijone
|2
|christian vause ( chris vause) hunting ground c... (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Sara rijone
|4
|looking for a good clean woman
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Doris Campagna Wrote Her Book
|10 hr
|Stalkerdoris
|10
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|21 hr
|for Listen
|2,648
|song title game
|Tue
|Politically Incor...
|26
|Woman injured in hit-and-run on Taylorsville Ro...
|Tue
|Politically Incor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC