Louisville man killed outside Nicholasville motorcycle club
The Jessamine County coroner says 27-year-old Mark Boguszewski was shot at killed early Friday morning outside the Bonded Links Motorcycle Club. Nicholasville police say three people were shot during outside the motorcycle club was during a private event.
