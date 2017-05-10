Louisville man killed outside Nichola...

Louisville man killed outside Nicholasville motorcycle club

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The Jessamine County coroner says 27-year-old Mark Boguszewski was shot at killed early Friday morning outside the Bonded Links Motorcycle Club. Nicholasville police say three people were shot during outside the motorcycle club was during a private event.

