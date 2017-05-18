Louisville man charged with attempted...

Louisville man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in the neck

A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon, less than a week after police say he shot a man in the neck. Officers were originally called to the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 at the 6200 block of Bardstown Road, after a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck drove himself there.

