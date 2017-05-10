Louisville man arrested after allegedly shooting woman on National Turnpike
According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Monday, April 10, just before 9 p.m., on National Turnpike, near Sinclair street. Police say 19-year-old Marcus Bishop Jr. got into an argument with four people.
