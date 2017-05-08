Louisville man arrested after allegedly holding mother hostage, prompting SWAT situation
It happened Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on Glen Hill Manor Drive, in a subdivision east of the interchange between Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. Police say 19-year-old De'montra Denson got angry at his mother when she tried to call the police, so he smacked her in the face and smashed her hand in the bathroom door.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 min
|Sharlene45
|9,344
|different manny eguia (May '15)
|1 hr
|Help
|11
|Threesome
|2 hr
|Couple2017
|7
|Manny E
|9 hr
|Help
|2
|Big Media Secret
|Sat
|Notice
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Phoenix97
|2,618
|Calling all Christians in KY
|Sat
|Pikeville Parent
|155
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
