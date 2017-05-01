Louisville man accused of trying to meet minor for sex
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has arrested a Louisville man after authorities say he attempted to meet a minor for sex. Authorities say 35-year-old Scott Cravens got into an online conversation with an undercover investigator who was posing as a child.
