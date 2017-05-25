Louisville, Ky.'s Gigabit Experience ...

Louisville, Ky.'s Gigabit Experience Center Brings...

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Government Technology

The PNC Gigabit Experience Center in Louisville opened May 10, seeking to provide a modern design aesthetic and access to high-speed Internet. Louisville, Ky., has launched a new public workspace - one that combines free loaner laptops and fiber Internet connection with modern design aesthetics, the sort more closely associated with trendy coffee shops than government facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump better be glad 4 hr Aweful Leaders in... 6
more bad news for trump 4 hr ANTITHEIST 1
Glenview Park Subdivision (Apr '12) 7 hr Glen 45
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 9 hr Phoenix97 2,650
Trey Moss 10 hr WUT 5
Billy Ray Cyrus Concert 12 hr Billy ray cyrus ... 1
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 14 hr Really 471
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC