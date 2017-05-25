Louisville, Ky.'s Gigabit Experience Center Brings...
The PNC Gigabit Experience Center in Louisville opened May 10, seeking to provide a modern design aesthetic and access to high-speed Internet. Louisville, Ky., has launched a new public workspace - one that combines free loaner laptops and fiber Internet connection with modern design aesthetics, the sort more closely associated with trendy coffee shops than government facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Technology.
