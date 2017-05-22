Louisville dominates postseason ACC baseball awards
The ACC unveiled its postseason awards for baseball on Monday, and to no one's surprise, regular season champion Louisville cleaned house. Brendan McKay, the two-way star who might be the favorite to win the Golden Spikes Award, was named as the conference's Player of the Year.
