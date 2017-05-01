Louisville DJ beats record for longes...

Louisville DJ beats record for longest continuous set

A Kentucky DJ has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop DJ set after playing for 10 straight days. WAVE-TV reports that Chauncey Graves, whose professional moniker is DJ Colossus, officially broke the record at 1 p.m. Sunday, having begun his set Thursday, April 20 in Louisville.

