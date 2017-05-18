Louisville baseball lands a commitmen...

Louisville baseball lands a commitment....from an 8th grader

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball team are in a good position right now. They are ranked #2 in the country according to D1baseball.com , they have a 46-6 overall record, and they currently have one of the top draft prospects in Brendan McKay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Scott 1 hr Ghetta 1
Drug dealer red 2 hr Dirtygirl 4
Discreet affair 5 hr Big E 4
Kendrick jackson 7 hr Wow 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 13 hr Right Wing 2,640
Scottsburg Indiana topix please read Thu Pot leaf 1
blacks and murder (May '12) Thu PeepersAtLarge 21
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,141,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC