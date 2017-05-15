Louisville adds JUCO running back Har...

Louisville adds JUCO running back Harry Trotter for 2017

Louisville has added a junior college running back who will be eligible to play for the Cardinals during the 2017 season. Harry Trotter, a 5'11, 190-pound back out of Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, announced Monday that he is heading to U of L for the remainder of his college career.

