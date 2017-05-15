Louisville adds JUCO running back Harry Trotter for 2017
Louisville has added a junior college running back who will be eligible to play for the Cardinals during the 2017 season. Harry Trotter, a 5'11, 190-pound back out of Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, announced Monday that he is heading to U of L for the remainder of his college career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Sandy06
|9,483
|Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila
|7 hr
|Josh Nibble
|2
|Big Media Secret
|7 hr
|Notice
|16
|POLICE: Louisville mom arrested after 2-year-ol...
|9 hr
|White Man
|1
|song title game
|9 hr
|Doobie Time
|5
|Clowns to replace cabinet
|14 hr
|Oleg Popov
|4
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|cynthia hayes
|123
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC