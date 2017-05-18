Local Girl Scouts learn how to save lives, create overdose rescue kits
In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge. When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doris Campagna Wrote Her Book
|56 min
|Oh boy
|6
|I'm for Trump and his wife
|2 hr
|Andrew
|2
|anyone know how to contact the ky state militia? (Feb '13)
|3 hr
|Dave
|59
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|Sharlene45
|9,506
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|Joe Smith
|2,641
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Charlie Bob
|1,928
|Big Media Secret
|18 hr
|Notice
|34
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC